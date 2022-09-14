Halifax MMA fighter George Smith speaks of health scare that left him needing heart operation

George, from Shelf, had an operation in July after being diagnosed with with atrial fibrillation, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm.

And he is now fundraising for the charity Cardiac Risk In The Young, who provide support around sudden cardiac deaths among young people.

"My condition started around 2019. I assumed it was a mental or fitness problem which could be sorted," said George, 27.

"I had two fights where training was more difficult and the levels I was reaching before couldn't be achieved.

"I was getting chest cramps and sporadic moments of high or low heart rate which could be felt at rest or whilst training.

"After moving gyms to see whether this was an issue with my training schedule, I wasn't making any progress and I started seeking answers.

"I sent my results from my smart watch to a nurse I know who recommended me to seek medical help immediately, where I saw a cardiologist the same week and had all my testing sorted too."

George's condition has detrimental effects on athletes pushing themselves daily, which is why his symptoms were so prominent.

"Before I was diagnosed I knew something was wrong," George said, "all my confidence had gone and my body wasn't feeling up to any training schedule.

"After diagnosis, I was half determined to come out better on the other side and the other half of me was down, lacking discipline to stay healthy because I felt like all I've ever done had disappeared."

George was operated on with a procedure called ablation, which uses small burns or freezes to cause some scarring on the inside of the heart to help break up the electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats.

"It was a rough week or so post-operation," said George, "but the results are already looking good. I am training with no symptoms and trying to gradually increase my workload.

"I am generally an overly positive person and the last couple of years has tested that, building my confidence and readiness to compete will be a different challenge but one I'm excited for.

"Post-operation it has made me realise how ill I actually was. I am getting no chest cramps and pains.

"My fitness is better training wise and my energy generally has changed massively.

Halifax's George Smith in action against Lucas Marcinkowski in Manchester.

"I'm excited about what the future is going to bring now, I've started to realise I am actually good at what I do and how I was feeling was a product of my condition.

"I am looking to fight by the end of the year and I'm running the Manchester half marathon in October for the charity

"I want my story to encourage young people to listen to their bodies and young people with aspirations, regardless of what they go through, to follow their dreams.

"I believe them seeing me win big fights and achieve will help them know they can do whatever they put their mind to."