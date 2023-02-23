Halifax MP Holly Lynch to host Happy Valley panel for International Women's Day in aid of Calderdale WomenCentre

Holly Lynch

Mollie starred as Joanna Hepworth in series three of the hit BBC show Happy Valley, set in Calderdale, whilst Lisa is a former West Yorkshire Police officer who acted as the show's police advisor.

Also on the panel will be Jess Phillips MP, who is the Shadow Minister for Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding, as well as being a big fan of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on sale this week for the event, which takes place on Friday, March 10 and will see panellists discussing Happy Valley and its key themes, as well as giving the audience the chance to ask questions.

Commenting on the event, Holly said: "Happy Valley has gripped the nation in recent weeks seeing our area play the starring role as the stunning backdrop to such an iconic series. So, it's great to get the chance to explore key themes with cast and crew.

"Calderdale WomenCentre do incredible work, assisting women across West Yorkshire with emotional and practical support on issues such as debt, benefits, mental or physical health, domestic violence, counselling, and training, so I'm delighted to be able to support them by hosting this event."

International Women’s Day is on Wednesday, March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event, which will be held at Trinity Sixth Form Academy, can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-happy-valley-panel-tickets-546289284957.