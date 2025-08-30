Halifax MP visits Halifax supported housing scheme

Halifax’s MP has been hearing about the difference supported housing can make to people in the town.

Kate Dearden met representatives from Together Housing and Calderdale Council at the Extra Care scheme at Clement Court, which helps older people wishing to continue living independently in their own home.

She also met staff from the project and heard first-hand about the supported housing can offer a safe and welcoming environment, and allows residents to build friendships and stay socially active with their neighbours.

And she heard more about other supported housing schemes – such as shorter-term ones for homelessness people, young people leaving care, and women fleeing domestic abuse – and the significance of the ‘Save Our Supported Housing’ campaign.

The campaign calls on the government to protect and prioritise long-term funding for supported housing and celebrates the positive impact it has on thousands of people across the country.

Ms Dearden said: “Supported housing gives people a real chance to live well, with support and care when needed.”

Sue Lewis, assistant director of supported housing at Together Housing, added: “Schemes like Clement Court older people their own home, in a supportive setting where they can enjoy their later life, living in the heart of the community.

"We’re proud to stand with the campaign and call for long-term investment to protect this vital work.”

Councillor Diana Tremayne, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, said: “Helping people to live as independently as they can, at the heart of the community that they call home, is an important part of our age-friendly borough commitment.”