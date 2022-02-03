Halifax mum's plea to support Children's Heart Surgery Fund's campaign

The Fund is celebrating 10 years of their flagship fundraising event Wear Red Day tomorrow, Friday, February 4.

For more than 30 years, The Fund has supported the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, which treats patients from across Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and the Humber and is recognised as a world-class centre of excellence in cardiac care.

Max, aged two, who lives in Hipperholme, had open heart surgery at just four weeks old. His condition of Truncus Arteriosus was diagnosed following an anomaly at Amy’s 20 week scan, and the family were referred to the Leeds General Infirmary.

Max O'Leary

Amy said: “Max had open heart surgery and was in hospital for over a week. During this time he was in intensive care, a high dependency unit and then the ward.

“He will need further surgeries as he grows, and currently has six monthly check ups with the consultant.

“The support provided by the hospital, and The Fund has been incredible. From them providing accommodation so we could be near our little boy during his recovery, to toys and equipment on the ward, emotional support and of course a Katie Bear and medal.

“All the money raised during Wear Red Day will go to help families like mine when they need it most to provide support during the most challenging times.”

Max O'Leary

An average of 13 babies each day in the UK are diagnosed with a heart defect – with more diagnoses later in life. Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the UK, affecting around one in every 100 babies that are born.

As part of the Wear Red Day, the Halifax landmark Wainhouse Tower will itself be turned red on Friday, February 4 to help raise awareness of the initiative.

Supporters can register for Wear Red Day at www.chsf.org.uk/wear-red-day and will receive a free online pack which contains ideas and tips for fundraising.