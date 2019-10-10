Halifax musician has song used on American TV drama

A musician from Calderdale will have his work showcased on a big budget American TV drama.

Phil Webster, who grew up in Midgley, Luddendenfoot and Sowerby Bridge, has worked with Gary Barlow and music producer Eliot Kennedy on his song You Stop The World, which he wrote with composer Peter Falconer.

Phil is also in talks with singer Matt Cardle’s songwriting team about another of his songs, Feels So Good.But it’s his involvement with US TV that is his biggest project to date.

”I was contacted by iconic record producer John Ravenhall, who has produced over 200 albums with artists like Elton John, Rod Stewart and the Beach Boys.

”He had been listening to my music online and one song jumped out at him prompting him to ring me.

“John asked if he was welcome to submit the track to a TV company in New York and I gave him the nod.

”The programme is a sequel to a series from 2016 called Operation Naked and is a 12 part political thriller.

”It cost $16 million to commission and John is the music supervisor to the TV company.

”My song has been segmented and used for stings, which are short interludes on the change of scene or at an interval.

”The song is called Famous. John told me three weeks ago the crew are finalising the editing of the series and it could be broadcast worldwide by next May.

“This is easily the biggest project I’ve been involved in and it has opened the door to other TV film and other synching projects.”

The 59-year-old, who has Parkinson’s, was in the Midgley school choir, and attended Bolton Brow and Ryburn schools.

”I strummed the guitar around the pubs and clubs for a few years in the early to late 90s but the Parkinson’s symptoms had emerged by then so I was curtailed somewhat.

”Parkinson’s is a bond but, when I smashed my shoulders in 2014, I promised my wife that I would never complain about it again.

”I was in severe pain for three years when both shoulders were ripped out and replaced.

“Parkinson’s is the reason why I fell resulting in a very bleak period. I have a good feeling about the quality of life and would say I’m controlling the symptoms and will never be stopped by the disease.”