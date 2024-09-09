A nurse from Halifax has completed the Great North Run on the tenth anniversary of the death of her brother, who died after a heart attack aged just 39.

Jessica Hodgins, 38, who works at Bradford Royal Infirmary, ran for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in memory of her older brother Damien.

Jessica said: “I’m so proud to do this for Damien and to be doing it at a similar age to him when he passed. I had his name on the back of my BHF top.”

Damien, an upholsterer, who lived in Edinburgh had believed that chest pains he had experienced were muscle strain as a result of pulling tough fabric, but sadly they were the warning signs of an impending heart attack.

Jessica added: “Taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run for the BHF, was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

The iconic event raised £500,000 for the BHF, which will enable the charity to continue to fund groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

Jesicca, who completed the gruelling 13.1 mile course, raised more than £550.

In 2023, the BHF was named as the official charity of the AJ Bell Great Run Series. The partnership will run for two years, and all the money raised will be invested in improving the heart health of the nation.

Karen McDonnell, Partnership Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Jessica’s courage and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like Jessica we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see Jessica and 1,100 other BHF runners take on the AJ Bell Great North Run to help save and improve lives.”

