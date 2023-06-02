The charity’s celebrations will continue with a Community Celebration held at the Outback Community Kitchen and Garden, Lightowler Road, Halifax, on June 15, from 1pm to 4pm.

With delicious home cooked and healthy food prepared by the Outback’s kitchen team and live entertainment that everyone can get involved with, the event is truly a community celebration that not only marks HOT’s milestone anniversary but the community spirit, which Calderdale has in abundance. From a children’s treasure hunt to party themed activities, garden games to honey tasting, the event is sure to be a hive of activity for all. And, with stalls from community partners like Overgate hospice and 51st Pellon Scout Group, as well as from HOT’s delivery teams, there’s something for everyone.

The local-charity and community anchor invites all in the Halifax community to its garden party that aims to celebrate all things HOT with a wide range of activities, including:

Halifax Opportunities Trust celebrates 21st anniversary with community garden party

Community partner stalls

Beekeeping demos and honey tasting

Delicious food cooked by the Outback team

Sensory stall

Garden Games

Children’s treasure hunt and fun activities

Live entertainment

The Celebrations will bring together individuals, families and businesses to recognise the impactful work that takes place at HOT, within one of the charity’s key delivery sites.

Alison Haskins, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust, said: “In 21 years Halifax Opportunities Trust has become a well-respected community anchor in Calderdale and has stayed firmly rooted within Park ward.

“We’re so proud of how far we have come over the past two decades. From a team of just 14 in 2002 to 180 in 2023 we have truly ‘grown-up’ and, as we embark on our journey into the future, the important connections and knowledge we have gained along the way will be instrumental in continuing to create opportunities for the people of Calderdale.”

While HOT has grown to deliver services throughout Halifax and Calderdale, many of its operations remain based at its flagship site, Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre.