Halifax Opportunities Trust: Halifax woman shortlisted for BBC award for helping some of Calderdale's most vulnerable

A Halifax woman who has helped hundreds of refugees and migrants is in the running for a prestigious award.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Surraya Bibi, the inclusion and integration manager at Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT), has been shortlisted as a finalist for prestigious BBC Leeds Make A Difference Award.

She has been picked from thousands of other nominees to make it down to the final three in the Together category.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Leeds Royal Armouries on September 30.

Surraya Bibi is in the running for a prestigious award
“I feel proud as a Halifax Opportunities Trust employee and that the work of the inclusive integration team has been recognised at a national level”

Surraya was nominated by a colleague for being a role model to female refugees and migrants, mentoring many beyond her scope of employment.

She has supported migrants and refugees to show entrepreneurship, and supported them to launch their own businesses and work towards the completion of vocational courses.

Her role involves supporting migrants and refugees with citizenship, ESOL qualifications and integration within their new community.

She has over 20 years’ experience delivering high profile projects supporting migrants and refugees to overcome barriers such as digital exclusion, English language, loneliness and isolation.

This isn’t the first time Surraya’s hard work has been recognised, with her receiving a West Yorkshire High Sheriff Award in November 2022.

Abrar Hussain, HOT projects lead, said: “I am pleased Surraya has been nominated for such an auspicious award in recognition of her hard work and efforts in supporting some of our most vulnerable people in Calderdale.”

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleBBC