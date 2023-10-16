A Halifax woman has been picked from thousands for a BBC award.

Surraya Bibi, who is the inclusive integration project manager, at Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT), was chosen from 11,000 nominees and three other finalists in the BBC Leeds Make A Difference Awards to win the Together Award.

The honour was presented to Surraya at a ceremony held at the Leeds Royal Armouries.

“I feel proud as a Halifax Opportunities Trust employee and that the work of the inclusive integration team has been recognised at a national level,” said Surraya.

Surraya Bibi from Halifax Opportunities Trust with her BBC award

"The award is dedicated to Halifax Opportunities Trust and the migrants and refugees we work with.”

Surraya’s work inspires diverse communities to come together. For over 20 years, she has created real change and broken down barriers for refugees and migrants bringing together people from different walks of life and guiding them through their new lives in the UK.

She supports people with citizenship, ESOL qualifications and integration within their new community.

She has led the delivery of many high-profile projects, supporting people to overcome barriers such as digital exclusion, English language, loneliness and isolation.

She has also supported individuals to show entrepreneurship and has created opportunities for them to launch their own businesses and complete vocational courses.

Surraya and her team deliver 13 classes a week - almost doubling the number of learners they work with compared to previous years.