Halifax Panthers announce the death of 'Mrs Halifax' Hilda Hardy

Halifax Panthers have announced the death of Hilda Hardy, known affectionately as ‘Mrs Halifax’.

Hilda was one of the most beloved and respected figures in the history of the club, with her service to them spanning generations, stretching right back to when she was introduced to the club by her late husband Stanley in 1954.

She was officially recognised for her outstanding service when she was inducted into the Rugby Football League’s prestigious Roll of Honour in 2008 — a national accolade reserved for those who have made a profound and lasting impact on the sport. She was also a Life Member of Halifax Panthers, a title earned through decades of loyal and selfless commitment.

Hilda was a stalwart of the Halifax Panthers Supporters Trust, where her boundless energy, creativity, and fundraising efforts played a vital role in supporting the club through good times and bad, including organising events and collecting donations.

Hilda Hardy with Halifax Panthers players. Photo courtesy of Halifax Panthers

On their website, the Panthers said: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Hilda’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her loss will be deeply felt across the rugby league community — but her legacy, her kindness, and her unwavering love for Halifax Panthers will never be forgotten.”

The club will be hosting an online condolence book paying tribute. Messages and memories of Hilda can be sent to [email protected] and these will be posted online. Funeral details will follow when confirmed by the family.