Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity dedicated to supporting military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Inspired by the experience of Army widow Nikki Scott, following the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009, the charity, which was set up in 2010, provides support and guidance to hundreds of bereaved military children and young people throughout their childhood.

Scotty’s provides its members with access to bereavement support, outstanding development opportunities and the chance to smile again.

Halifax Panthers rugby league wheelchair team

One of the families the charity has helped is that of Halifax’s Jack Rigby, son of Fusilier Lee Rigby. Last year, he took on Scotty’s May Marathon to raise funds for the charity and earned himself a Pride of Britain Award as well as raising over £100,000.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ founder, Nikki Scott, said: “Thank you so much to Halifax Panthers’ wheelchair team for supporting us.

"Helping to raise awareness and funds enables us to continue to provide support to children and young people who have experienced the death of a military parent.”

In a statement, Halifax Panthers’ wheelchair team said: “It will be an honour to have the logo on our sleeve not just for Jack, but also for the 670 plus children that are involved with Scotty's.

"We would like to invite any members of the Scotty's family to one of our games in the near future.”