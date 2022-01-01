Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft named in Queen's New Year's Honours List

Inspirational sportswoman Hannah Cockroft, from Halifax, has been awarded an OBE.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:08 am
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:10 am
Hannah Cockroft has again been recognised with a Queen's honour

The seven-time Paralympic gold medal-winner, who has already been recognised with an MBE, has been honoured in the Queen' s New Year's Honours List for services to athletics.

The 29-year-old wheelchair racer from Halifax has won seven Paralympic gold medals to date, and holds the world records for the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres and 1500 metres, along with Paralympic records for 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres and 800 metres.

