Halifax Paralympian is immortalised in LEGO for Yorkshire Day - and here's how you can get one

Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft MBE is one of five sporting legends from the county to be immortalised in Lego in celebration of Yorkshire Day.

The White Rose Shopping Centre, near Leeds, unveils a unique collection of custom minifigures printed on genuine Lego parts celebrating home-grown sporting heroes.

Read: Here's how The Piece Hall is celebrating its second anniversary in Halifax

The gold medal winner joins boxer Nicola Adams OBE, triathletes the Brownlee brothers and Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The unique collection of heroes is part of White Rose’s Yorkshire Day celebrations, and can be collected for free by eager shoppers.

From August 1 to 4, the first 25 customers to arrive at the White Rose Customer Service Centre at 12pm, will receive a minifigure from the Customer Service Desk, with each character being given out over the four days.

The schedule for mini-model giveaways are Thursday, August 1 – Nicola Adams OBE; Friday, August 2 – Hannah Cockroft MBE; Saturday, August 3 – Marcelo Bielsa; Sunday, August 4 – Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

Read: Award-winning Fleabag starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge is coming to Halifax Vue

Steven Foster, General Manager at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “This summer, we’re celebrating heroes of all kinds, that’s why we’re incredibly excited to immortalise some of the county’s most treasured sporting stars in miniature brick form for this year’s Yorkshire Day.

“People young and old have memories of playing, building and collecting LEGO® bricks, so we can’t wait to offer this unique collection of mini-Yorkshire heroes to the Leeds public – but be quick, they won’t be around for long!”

Alongside the mini-figures, White Rose will be celebrating Yorkshire Day with a brass band who’ll be performing popular hits throughout the day. Performances will take place throughout the centre at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on August 1.

Read: Here's how Calderdale's towns and villages have changed over the years