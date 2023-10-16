Halifax parents' desperate battle to get their sick baby boy home from South Korea

A Calderdale couple are urgently trying to fly their poorly baby home from South Korea.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Morris, from Siddal in Halifax, and is wife Samantha need to raise thousands of pounds so they and their two-month-old son Seth can come home to Brighouse and he can be treated by UK doctors.

The baby boy was born in August with two rare conditions – esophageal atresia and a tracheal esophageal fistula – which mean his oesophagus is closed and he cannot eat or drink independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will and Sam, who moved to South Korea earlier this year to take up a job offered to Will, say Seth needs emergency surgery but they have been told their insurance policy does not cover the medical costs of a congenital disorder.

The couple are urgently trying to get Seth home

Sam, who is a trained social worker, said: "At 37 weeks my waters broke and Seth was delivered. Seth was immediately taken away from me and it quickly became clear that things were not right.

"On August 14, Seth had life-saving surgery and was cared for in intensive care for almost five weeks.

"Visiting times were 15 minutes per person per day.

“After five weeks, we were finally allowed to cuddle Seth, feed him, hold him and hoped to never let him go.”

Will Morris and Sam Morris-Zwart are trying to get baby Seth back to the UK for surgery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But within a few days of going home, Seth was choking and turning blue after every feed.

A nasogastric tube was fitted as a temporary solution but Seth’s condition deteriorated and he choked more than 20 times within a 24-hour period, with Will having to revive him twice.

"Seth is now attached to a permanent suction tube which goes in his oesophagus,” said Sam. “This clears out his saliva so he won’t choke on this.

"We are now working with the UK to get him home as quickly as possible. Seth needs to get out of Korea on a medical flight. There are enormous costs associated with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their appeal has been backed by Siddal Rigby League, who have posted: “We hope that this lovely family can enjoy their Seth without worries and that he receives the medical help he needs.”