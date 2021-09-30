Halifax people invited to get talking about climate change

Reverend Canon Hilary Barber

The Inter Faith Climate Change Conference takes place on Thursday, October 14 and is open to all.

Speakers will be Olivia Fuchs, Sokia Gakkai International and Research Fellow at the centre for Applied Buddhism; Kamran Shezad, Director of the Islamic Foundation for Ecology and Environmental Sciences (and sustainability lead for the Bahu Trust) and Dr Hardeep Singh, Eco-Sikh UK.

There will be a number of workshops based around carbon literacy, poverty and climate change and supporting the local green economy.

Vicar of Halifax, The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, said: "There can be no more important subject than the environment and climate change for the faith communities across the north to engage with.

“Halifax Minster is proud to continue its ministry of Benedictine hospitality by hosting this conference for people of faith and none, as we meet to hear and discuss what action we need to make to safeguard the nation for our children and grandchildren, and for future generations.

“The conference will bring speakers from the different faith communities, alongside other partners including Calderdale Council, as we look to work together for the future, and in preparation for the COP26 Conference in Glasgow when the World's Leaders will gather together to discuss how far we have come, and next steps for the world protection and its environment.”

The conference, which runs from 10am to 2.30pm, is free and includes a vegetarian lunch.