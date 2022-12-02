Halifax performing arts student stars as Prince Harry in Netflix's of The Crown

Student William Powell landed the leading role of a young Prince Harry in season five of the gripping new drama. Based on the lives of members of the Royal Family, the series also features award-winning actors Dominic West and Imelda Staunton.

William has been building on his singing, dancing, and acting skills at Stagecoach Halifax for the past five years and auditioned amongst hundreds of children from across the country for the role as Prince Harry. Stagecoach Performing Arts’ creative atmosphere and high-quality training helped to hone William’s natural talent and secure the role.

Speaking on the amazing opportunity, Will said: "Being part of The Crown was a thrilling experience that I'm very grateful for. It was a fantastic introduction into the industry I hope to be part of."

William Powell in Netflix Drama ‘The Crown’

Halifax’s Principal, Alex Antonova added: “We are so proud of William and want to shout out that it doesn't matter where you live and what your background is. If you have a dream, with the right training and hard work you can become who you want to be no matter what.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Halifax is part of a network of more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students' lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in the Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.