Halifax photographer takes stunning snap of the famous Ribblehead Viaduct and captures the Milky Way in the background

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Robertshaw, 42, hiked up to the railway bridge in the early morning of August 26 on the off chance of seeing some stars.

He said: "The night-time conditions were perfect so I headed out with the camera in hope of capturing a photo of the stars.

"I’m really pleased with the results as I really didn’t expect to see the Milky Way - it was beautiful."

Photo: Dave Robertshaw/SWNS

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...