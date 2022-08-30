News you can trust since 1853
Halifax photographer takes stunning snap of the famous Ribblehead Viaduct and captures the Milky Way in the background

A Halifax photographer has taken a stunning snap of the famous Ribblehead Viaduct - capturing the Milky Way in the background.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:00 pm

Dave Robertshaw, 42, hiked up to the railway bridge in the early morning of August 26 on the off chance of seeing some stars.

He said: "The night-time conditions were perfect so I headed out with the camera in hope of capturing a photo of the stars.

"I’m really pleased with the results as I really didn’t expect to see the Milky Way - it was beautiful."

Photo: Dave Robertshaw/SWNS

The twin bands of the Milky Way are seen over Ribblehead viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales.
