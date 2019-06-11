Halifax pilot swaps cockpit for charity skydive which raised £7,030 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An aviation enthusiast and qualified pilot has swapped the cockpit for the open air, by taking part in a skydive where she raised an incredible £7,030 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Kate Howe, 59 from Halifax decided to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after seeing the air ambulance attend incidents and refuel at the Breighton Air Field in Selby, North Yorkshire, where she regularly flies her plane.

Kate was one of 32 people who took part in the Skydive GB Yorkshire Air Ambulance skydive and the total raised from all participants on the day was over £16,000.

“I never really wanted to do a sky dive. I thought to myself why jump out of a perfectly safe plane? It seemed completely alien to me. However, I wanted to do something that would challenge me emotionally and physically and a sky dive seemed like the perfect idea, “said Kate.

She continued: “My original goal was to raise £500 and I ended up raising that money in one night. I then set my target at £5,000 and was completely shocked when it suddenly reached £7,000”

“It makes my heart sing, knowing 194 people have supported me on Just Giving, it was an emotional and physically overwhelming experience and it took three days for the adrenaline to wear off, but I’m glad I did it.”

Kate is already planning her next fundraising venture and already has a series of aero jumbles and coffee mornings lined up for the near future.

Bob Smailes North East Fundraising Manager for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Kate for her support and dedication and for raising an incredible £6,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“It costs £12,000 a day to keep our helicopters maintained and in the air and the money raised will help tremendously towards the vital running costs of our service.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a life-saving rapid response emergency service 365 days a year to five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire.

