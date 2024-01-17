Halifax Pizza Gazebo sets up to feed the homeless

A Halifax pizza business pitched up outside the town’s Winter Shelter for the homeless one cold Saturday night to offer residents a freshly baked feast.

Gary Whitton started operating BG pizzas at weekends from his back garden (hence the name) in October.

Gary is a teacher during the week, so he buys all his ingredients fresh each weekend for his pizza delivery service.

“I realised I had leftover ingredients every Saturday that wouldn’t keep until the following week so I decided to contact Happy Days and ask if residents of their Winter Shelter would like me to come and deliver any pizzas I had left,” Gary said.

Gary's pizzas which he served up for the homeless in Halifax

“The weekly treat is such a hit that I decided (with a bunch of volunteer friends) to do a special event in December cooking 60 pizzas for some of the many people who are supported by Happy Days.”

Angela Keenan, head of food services at Happy Days, said: “Gary’s pizzas have become a highlight of the week for our winter shelter residents and his pizzas offer far more than a meal for the night.

“Residents enjoyed the social aspect of the pop-up food service and it’s a real treat for them to have freshly made pizza served up right on our doorstep.