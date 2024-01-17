Halifax Pizza Gazebo sets up to feed the homeless
Gary Whitton started operating BG pizzas at weekends from his back garden (hence the name) in October.
Gary is a teacher during the week, so he buys all his ingredients fresh each weekend for his pizza delivery service.
“I realised I had leftover ingredients every Saturday that wouldn’t keep until the following week so I decided to contact Happy Days and ask if residents of their Winter Shelter would like me to come and deliver any pizzas I had left,” Gary said.
“The weekly treat is such a hit that I decided (with a bunch of volunteer friends) to do a special event in December cooking 60 pizzas for some of the many people who are supported by Happy Days.”
Angela Keenan, head of food services at Happy Days, said: “Gary’s pizzas have become a highlight of the week for our winter shelter residents and his pizzas offer far more than a meal for the night.
“Residents enjoyed the social aspect of the pop-up food service and it’s a real treat for them to have freshly made pizza served up right on our doorstep.
“We are so incredibly grateful to Gary for thinking of us and taking time out of his busy schedule to come and cook for Happy Days.”