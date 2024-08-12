Halifax postman raises £1,500 for pioneering cancer research after publishing book about Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax postman has raised £1,500 for pioneering cancer research after publishing a book about his experiences working in Calderdale.

Toby Dawtrey, from Elland, decided to write the book to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research, after his friend passed away from cancer.

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds vital cancer research and pioneers innovative new services to help people with cancer in Yorkshire.

Toby, 32, said: “I started by taking photos of the local area that I get to see while I’m working, and posting them on social media. My grandma doesn’t use social media and wanted to see the photos, so I had the idea of putting them into a book to share with people.”

Toby recently took part in a 5k run, raising money to help fund cancer research in Yorkshire.

Toby published his photographs into a book titled ‘The Yorkshire Postie’ which he has been selling within his community and online, as well as in Yorkshire Cancer Research shops across the region. He will continue to sell the books until 6 October this year.

Every book purchased will see £5 go to Yorkshire Cancer Research, helping to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire.

Toby continued: “I’ve always been proud of being from Yorkshire, and there’s just something about the region and the people who live here that has always resonated with me. Being able to fundraise in this way has been great, because I’ve been able to showcase the area as well as fundraising for a charity that directly benefits people in Yorkshire.”

Toby is fundraising in memory of his friend Paolo, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

'The Yorkshire Postie' books are available for sale in the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre.

He continued: “It’s been really emotional, seeing the support I’ve had from people in the community. I sold 100 books in the first two weeks, and as I’m doing my round people have been coming up to me to say they’ve bought it and that I should be really proud, which has taken me by surprise.

“The important thing for me is that Paolo’s parents were supportive of it, and everything more than that is a bonus. I gave myself until his birthday this month to keep fundraising, and it’s brilliant that we were able to raise £1,500 in the end.”

Toby’s grandmother is also currently having cancer treatment, and is supporting his fundraising. She is taking part in a clinical trial as part of her treatment, which has been a motivation for Toby’s fundraising.

He continued: “Knowing that Yorkshire Cancer Research funds research and trials in the region and is helping people like my Nan and my friend, who spent a lot of time at hospitals in Leeds, really motivates me to keep supporting the charity.

You can purchase ‘The Yorkshire Postie’ book here: The Yorkshire Postie book

If you would like to find out more about fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research, please visit: www.ycr.org.uk/events-fundraising/fundraise-for-yorkshire