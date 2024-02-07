Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toby Dawtrey, 32, from Elland, works at the Halifax delivery office on Gaol Lane and started an Instagram account just over a year ago featuring photos of his route and championing getting outdoors to improve physical and mental health.

The response to his Instagram posts has resulted in Toby publishing a book with his 51 favourite photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When you get up first thing some days and you hear the wind and rain, I’m not going to lie, you know what you're in for," Toby said.

Halifax postie Toby Dawtrey has had a book published of his local photographs and is raising money for cancer research

"But I would take it any day for the nice warm sunny days in return in the summer or even when the suns out any time of the year it makes the job an absolute pleasure.

"I could not think of any where else in the country I would rather do this job than in Calderdale.

"I am very proud of where I am from being a Yorkshireman, and the views and landscapes we have in our area and what I have come across in the many areas I have posted to just makes me realise how very lucky we are to have what we have on a very own doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My usual round is called Manor Drive, this encompasses from Free School Lane, Saville Moor, all of Manor Drive and its many terraces that dart off left and right, Manor Heath Road including Manor Heath Park, Linden and Clifton Roads, Skircoat Green Road, and finishing off on Heathfield Place, Heathfield Terrace leading on to Huddersfield Road."

Toby worked for a supermarket before becoming a postie but says his work-life balance has improved since changing career.

And he says the feedback on his book has been nothing but positive.

"It has been so nice to have people tell me what they think of my photos especially on social media," Toby said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People from Europe and as far away as Canada saying how nice our area looks and anything that puts us rightfully on the map like what we have had with the TV series and the big success story of the Piece Hall. If I can add to that in a little way I can be incredibly proud."

Toby hopes the book showcases what Halifax's scenery has to offer and the benefits of outdoor exercise.

"The primary reason for me making this book is in memory of my close friend Paolo Capone, who had a long battle with cancer until finally beating the disease, but sadly passed away in October of 2021," Toby said.

"For every book sold £5 will go to Yorkshire Cancer Research and hopefully I will do him proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Postie book is available via a link on Toby's bio on @theyorkshirepostie on Instagram and in the bio of his Facebook page ‘Yorkshire Postie’.