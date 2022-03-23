Halifax public thanked for their response to Acapulco's carpet sale as thousands of pounds are raised for Street Angels

Owner Simon Jackson said: "We're are absolutely bowled over with the response from everybody including the press.

"We would like to thank everyone that has purchased a piece of our iconic carpet to help raise funds towards Halifax Street Angels.

"We are also overwhelmed by the media attention that came with this sell and are very appreciative of those platforms that boosted the advertisement. We are overjoyed to be able to put something back into Halifax town centre to maintain its outstanding Purple Flag Award."

Halifax Street Angels presented with their cheque by the Acapulco

The club's new carpet has been laid down this week, replacing the previous carpet, that was in place for 20 years. Over £5,000 was raised from the sale.

Ellis William King, from Halifax Street Angels, said: "We are very appreciative to everyone at the Acapulco nightclub involved in this fundraiser.

"The money raised will make a big difference in supporting our work helping people who are vulnerable within the night-time economy of Halifax town centre.

"At Halifax Street Angels we support those who are vulnerable from the result of alcohol abuse, drug use, victims of crime, and homelessness. We provide cold and hot drinks, counsel, and emergency first aid support when needed. The money raised will go a long way resourcing our project.

"At Halifax Street Angels we are proud of our community and wish to make a positive change. In doing so, we work with the police, bars, clubs, town centre wardens and other partners to make Halifax a safe and fun place for a night out.