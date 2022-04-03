Halifax pub's giant mural tribute to Anne Lister

The five metre-tall painting of actress Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Sally Wainwright's Gentleman Jack is on the side of the Ring O'Bells on Upper Kirkgate.

It is the work of artist Anna Jaxe, who approached Ring O'Bells landlords Natasha and David Rossiter about the project.

Their pub's white wall and location by Halifax Minster was ideal for her planned tribute to the Shibden Hall owner, whose 231st birthday is being celebrated across Halifax this week.

Ring O' Bells landlord David Rossiter with the Anne Lister mural by Anna Jaxe