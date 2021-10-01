Halifax pupils' creative fundraising efforts for St Augustine's Centre

Some of the children from Warley Road Academy

Youngsters in Year 6 at Warley Road Academy created and sold the bracelets at break and lunchtimes, raising £591 for St Augustine’s Centre and its work supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Assistant Headteacher Steve Sladdin said he was “thrilled” by the students’ fundraising.

“They have demonstrated our ‘four Rs’ of resilience, respect, responsibility and reflection,” he said.

Children at Warley Road Academy have been fundraising for St Augustine's Centre

“We have spent the last two weeks studying our whole school topic ‘Toffee Town’, which has shone a light on our local history, Edward Akroyd, and the work of philanthropists.

“We have spent time weaving bracelets, using methods from our local heritage of weaving, to produce friendship bracelets and buns to sell in support of our local refugee centre and the plight of the Afghan people.”