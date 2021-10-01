Halifax pupils' creative fundraising efforts for St Augustine's Centre
Weaving their own friendship bracelets has helped children at a Halifax school raise hundreds of pounds for charity.
Youngsters in Year 6 at Warley Road Academy created and sold the bracelets at break and lunchtimes, raising £591 for St Augustine’s Centre and its work supporting refugees and asylum seekers.
Assistant Headteacher Steve Sladdin said he was “thrilled” by the students’ fundraising.
“They have demonstrated our ‘four Rs’ of resilience, respect, responsibility and reflection,” he said.
“We have spent the last two weeks studying our whole school topic ‘Toffee Town’, which has shone a light on our local history, Edward Akroyd, and the work of philanthropists.
“We have spent time weaving bracelets, using methods from our local heritage of weaving, to produce friendship bracelets and buns to sell in support of our local refugee centre and the plight of the Afghan people.”
A non-uniform day is also planned in aid of the centre.