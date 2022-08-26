Halifax rallies round little Ace battling cancer at just 10 months old

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ace Ambler, from Holmfield, is undergoing chemotherapy and will need surgery – all before his first birthday.

The 10-month-old’s mum parents are still reeling from his diagnosis.

Mum Kirsty Baldwin said hearing little Ace had cancer was “terrifying”.

Little Ace Ambler

“When doctors are using works like cancer, it's scary,” she said.

"It's been hard to get our head around because he doesn't look ill or sick. He seems healthy.

"It 's been really difficult. We're trying to find a new normal."

Kirsty and her fiancé Steve Ambler, who are also parents to five-year-old Cole and 8-year-old sister Payton, took him to their GP after noticing Ace's stomach was extended.

Ace with his siblings

They thought it could be down to being lactose intolerant but the doctor sent him to hospital for tests and scans which revealed a tumour on his right kidney.

After chemotherapy and an operation to remove the tumour, Ace will need further chemotherapy and possibly radiotherapy.

“We have learnt that cancer journey is long and unpredictable,” said Kirsty, 33.

"With increased pressure on his brain and a blood clotting disorder, his treatment is not going to be straightforward.”

Ace's parents Steve Ambler and Kirsty Baldwin

Steve, a cyber security analyst, is looking at having to take extra time off work and Kirsty, who is studying at Bradford University, is coming to the end of her maternity leave.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help support them through Ace’s treatment, such as the costs of travelling to and from Leeds General Infirmary, and for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, who have been supporting the family.

The page has already raised more than £2,500. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/aces-cancer-fund

"People have been phenomenal,” said Kirsty. “We've had more support than we could ever had imagined.

“I can’t get over how fantastic everyone has been.”

Steve’s brother, Luke Ambler – who founded Andy’s Man Club – is being joined by friends in a tough 150 mile-challenge in aid of Cadlelighters.

They will be setting off from Halifax, cycling 51 miles to the Yorkshire Dales, then running a lap of the Yorkshire Three Peaks before a second lap of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the cycle home.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-ambler1