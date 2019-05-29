Halifax record fair strikes the right note for music lovers

Music enthusiasts made tracks to the Halifax Record Collectors Fair at the borough market in their droves.

The free event included new and established dealers specialising in soul, jazz, funk, rock, reggae, blues, ska, punk and many more.

Record fair at Borough Market, Halifax. Vincent Bell looks at some seven inch records.

People were also able to bring along their own collections to be valued by experts.

Organiser Adrian Melling, from Premier Record Fairs, said: "It was a fantastic turnout, well over a thousand people.

"There were a lot of dealers from around the country, and it was a nice environment to be in.

"All the traders in the market were pleased with it. There were a couple of pop-up food stalls too."

Record fair at Borough Market, Halifax. Organiser Cliff Pemberton, left, with Bernard McMylor from Premier Fairs.

The next record fair in Halifax takes place on July 20.