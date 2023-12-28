A soon-to-be Halifax centenarian has friends travelling hundreds of miles for her big celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eunice Beswick will celebrate her 100th birthday tomorrow (Friday, December 29).

Now residing in Halifax, the 99-year-old attended Greetland School until her 14th birthday, when she went to work as a winder that same day at the West Vale spinning mill Victoria Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 24, Eunice married Thomas Beswick and moved to Sunderland, where Thomas worked as a miner, and they had their first two children - David and John.

Eunice Beswick today. The 99-year-old is a keen baker and will be celebrating her birthday this Friday.

The couple then returned to Yorkshire and moved to Halifax. It was here they had two more children – Linda and Karen - with 15 years between the two girls. Linda sadly died of bowel cancer last year.

Eunice and Thomas were married for 41 years before Thomas’ death in 1989,

Eunice is a keen baker, particularly of biscuits. Son John and his wife Janette, who recently flew over from their home in Spain ahead of the birthday party, found Eunice baking at 10pm when they arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eunice is also a proficient sewer, and would make clothes for her children when they were younger.

Eunice Beswick in 1945 aged 22. The Halifax resident will be turning 100 this week.

Eunice listed not drinking, keeping busy looking after family and hard work as contributing factors behind her longevity.

John said: "We're having a birthday party at the Cross Hills Methodist Church. We have relations coming from the Northeast and as far away as Yeovil".

Eunice is grandmother to five and great-grandmother to four.