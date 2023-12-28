Halifax resident and keen baker Eunice Beswick to celebrate her 100th birthday
Eunice Beswick will celebrate her 100th birthday tomorrow (Friday, December 29).
Now residing in Halifax, the 99-year-old attended Greetland School until her 14th birthday, when she went to work as a winder that same day at the West Vale spinning mill Victoria Mills.
At 24, Eunice married Thomas Beswick and moved to Sunderland, where Thomas worked as a miner, and they had their first two children - David and John.
The couple then returned to Yorkshire and moved to Halifax. It was here they had two more children – Linda and Karen - with 15 years between the two girls. Linda sadly died of bowel cancer last year.
Eunice and Thomas were married for 41 years before Thomas’ death in 1989,
Eunice is a keen baker, particularly of biscuits. Son John and his wife Janette, who recently flew over from their home in Spain ahead of the birthday party, found Eunice baking at 10pm when they arrived.
Eunice is also a proficient sewer, and would make clothes for her children when they were younger.
Eunice listed not drinking, keeping busy looking after family and hard work as contributing factors behind her longevity.
John said: "We're having a birthday party at the Cross Hills Methodist Church. We have relations coming from the Northeast and as far away as Yeovil".
Eunice is grandmother to five and great-grandmother to four.
