Abraham Morris, known to most as Ernest, was born in Walsall on July 19, 1922.

He joined the Royal Engineers on Search Lights and was posted to Halifax, where he met his wife Kathleen.

During the Second World War Ernest was in France on D Day. Following this he was posted to India, which is where he remained until the end of the war.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernest Morris from Halifax celebrates his 100th birthday

Upon returning to Halifax after the war he worked as an electrician and went on to have four children: Rita, Avril, David and Glyn.

Over the years Ernest was a much-loved member of Halifax Bowling Club, where he was still playing in his nineties.

To celebrate his 100th birthday Ernest’s family will be throwing a party this weekend.