Halifax resident "extremely proud" to be carrying the Queen's baton as part of relay for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joniah Parthasarathi, 87, who lives in Pellon, was nominated by his daughter Sharda to be part of the relay due to his passion for the commonwealth and his dedication to community cohesion.

Joniah said: “I am extremely proud to be participating in the Queen’s baton relay in West Yorkshire, celebrating the Commonwealth Games.

"Sportsmen and women from 56 countries from the commonwealth are getting together to promote peace in the spirit of unity and friendship.

"I hope that events such as this will inspire humanity to live together as one family. It is moments like this that have always inspired me believe in the great things that communities can achieve when they come together."

Joniah came to Halifax from New Delhi, India in 1964.

An educated man, he worked full time to provide for his family, but in his spare time, supported migrants from the subcontinent by providing advice and practical support, all without accepting any payment.

He became a prominent figure in the Indian and the Hindu community, promoting interfaith cohesion and collaboration within the community.

Employed as a Hindu advisor to schools and a member of countless partnership boards and organisations, he promoted awareness and understanding of Hinduism as well as diversity, co-operation, kindness and harmony.

He has been married to wife Chandra for 61 years, and they have two children and

three grandchildren.

Joniah enjoys pottering in his garden and goes to Hindu temple in Bradford every week.

"He is still passionate about bringing communities together," said Sharda.

"He is a really proud Yorkshireman and a really proud Indian, and is incredibly proud to be part of the relay.

"He was absolutely thrilled when he found out. He is very proud that India is part of the Commonwealth games, so it's something that brings his two homes together."

Joniah will be carrying the Queen’s baton as part of the relay at Greenhead Park, Huddersfield at around midday on Tuesday.