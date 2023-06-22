Halifax Rotary Club officially opens Beacon Hill viewing platform for the Club's centenary

The Rotary Club of Halifax were delighted to have Holly Lynch MP, officially ‘cut the ribbon’.

The construction of the viewing platform, along with gifting the ownership to Calderdale Council, was the Club’s main Centenary Project.

Founded in 1922, The Rotary Club of Halifax enjoyed a year of celebrations during 2022.

Rotarian Bryan Harkness, said: “The planning and building of the panoramic viewing platform and seating area took two years to bring to completion.

“What now exists, close to the Beacon, is a feature that will be enjoyed for decades to come by townsfolk and the very many visitors to our great town.

"Built of local Yorkshire Stone and making use of engineering skills from local businesses it is a great addition to the landscape.”

The five stainless steel panels identify all the well-known buildings, monuments and landmarks over a 180 degree panoramic setting.

Rotary’s Beacon Hill Centenary Project Officially Opened

Not only are there brief descriptions of all of the Halifax and Calderdale landmarks, but there is also a QR code to scan which will link to the Club’s website for more detailed information.

Bryan added: "Someone viewing the panorama in front of them could spend some time reading about the Town’s many centuries of wonderful history.

“Thanks go to the many sponsors which include Community Foundation for Calderdale, several local businesses, and individual Rotarians for their contributions without which the construction would not have been possible.”