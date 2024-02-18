Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity was overwhelmed by the amount of heart-warming entries they received and would like to thank every school/group and individual who took part this year.

Rachael Cooper, Community Engagement Officer said: “We’ve been truly touched by the response to our Lonely Hearts Ad competition this year.

Halifax RSPCA announces winner of the lonely hearts competition - charity was overwhelmed by entries

"We were delighted that so many schools took part and it’s been a really heart-warming process reading through the many cards and ads for the animals in our care.

"We wish we could award every entry but there can only be one winner and we would like to award this to Rowan Class of Bradshaw who created this beautiful piece for Abigail an 11 year old cat, currently in the care of our branch. Congratulations Rowan Class.

"We will be sending a rosette as your prize in the post this week.”

The entry reads: “Next to a cosy, warm fire you will find me: a fluffy, sweet nice cat called Abigail. I am very cute and friendly. I love to lay down in a jigsaw box as if I am a puzzle piece myself!

The winning entry

“I would be a special addition to your family. I love cuddles but I do like my own space as every Empress does: I don’t want young children near me or other animals (I don’t like being picked up or being sneaked up on). I am very well house-trained and enjoy cleaning myself so I’ll be easy to look after.

“Did you know I have a superpower? Even though I am hard of hearing, I am very clever and can still concentrate on things around me… Especially food!

“I promise if you make me a part of your family, I will give you joy and laughter, give you permission to stroke my beautiful, snow-white fur and love you forever!”

The local rehoming centre would also like to thank the schools who not only took part but also donated items and helped to raise funds for the animals looking for their forever homes:

Colden Junior and Infant School, Hebden Bridge

Salterlee Primary School, Halifax

Northowram Primary School, Halifax

St Michael and All Angels Primary, Halifax

Bradshaw Primary School, Halifax

Bradshaw Squirrels, Halifax

Stanningley Primary School, Pudsey

Howard Park Primary School, Cleckheaton

Hill Top Primary Academy, Bradford

Cumberworth First School, Huddersfield