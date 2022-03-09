Halifax RSPCA appeals to find home for golden oldie mother and daughter duo

Dolly and Tiddles came into the charity’s care in January as their owner could sadly no longer care for them. Since then, they have received no applications to rehome them at all.

Claire Kendall, Animal Centre Manager at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch, said: “We’re really not sure why these girls are being overlooked like this. They are playful and friendly and absolutely adore fuss. The duo are often found curled up in bed together, they’re really bonded so they need to be rehomed together.

“We’re not sure if perhaps their age is putting people off but to these girls, age is just a number!”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dolly and Tiddles are looking for their second chance at happiness

Dolly, the white and tortoiseshell cat is nine years old, and her daughter Tiddles, the tabby and white cat, is eight years old.

The pair had some problems with their ears and needed dental work but now they are back to full health and ready to be rehomed.

Dolly can be a little shy whereas Tiddles is the most confident of the pair. They will need some time and space to settle into their new home. They would like to be the only pets and would benefit from having an owner who is around so they can get lots of interaction from their new family when settled.

They could live with older, ‘cat-savvy’ children and they would like to venture outside and explore so will need a home away from busy roads.

Tiddles

If you would like to offer Dolly and Tiddles a new home, please send a completed application from to [email protected]