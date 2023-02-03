Halifax RSPCA asks public to reveal their mystery animal Valentail as part of February appeal
Valentine’s Day is traditionally a time to show your significant other how much you care for them, but the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch are asking the public to spare a thought for the animals in their care this February, and show them some love as well
The Valentails appeal was originally created by the local RSPCA five years ago with the aim of raising funds and awareness for the animals in their care.
Due to the fact the many animals the local RSPCA Branch take in are either unwanted, abandoned or unloved, the idea that the local community can show they care about these animals through the Valentails Appeal is a fantastic way to directly support local animals in need.
Anyone wishing to support the appeal can visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/valentails-2023 and select a ‘mystery door’ to reveal their Valentail behind it. Donors will also receive a special message from their Valentail on February 14 to let them know how their donation has helped that animal on their journey to be adopted.
Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said: “Valentails is one of our quirkier appeals and we think it’s a fun way for supporters to help our animals find their forever homes.
“We really hope the public will join in with the Valentails fun and enjoy picking their mystery animal then opening their special message on 14th February!
“We have lots of amazing cats, dogs and small animals in our care and every donation received will help us find them the forever homes they truly deserve.”