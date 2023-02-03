Halifax RSPCA asks public to reveal their mystery animal Valentail as part of February appeal

The Valentails appeal was originally created by the local RSPCA five years ago with the aim of raising funds and awareness for the animals in their care.

Due to the fact the many animals the local RSPCA Branch take in are either unwanted, abandoned or unloved, the idea that the local community can show they care about these animals through the Valentails Appeal is a fantastic way to directly support local animals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to support the appeal can visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/valentails-2023 and select a ‘mystery door’ to reveal their Valentail behind it. Donors will also receive a special message from their Valentail on February 14 to let them know how their donation has helped that animal on their journey to be adopted.

Which RSPCA animal will be your Valentail?

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said: “Valentails is one of our quirkier appeals and we think it’s a fun way for supporters to help our animals find their forever homes.

“We really hope the public will join in with the Valentails fun and enjoy picking their mystery animal then opening their special message on 14th February!

“We have lots of amazing cats, dogs and small animals in our care and every donation received will help us find them the forever homes they truly deserve.”

The branch is also inviting local schools and groups to support the appeal by designing hand-written cards for the animals or organising a fundraiser. Anyone wishing to get involved can find out more by contacting [email protected]