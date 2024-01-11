Halifax RSPCA launches competition to find the area's cutest pet - here's how to enter

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch’s annual pet photo competition is live and it’s calling on people to submit their best pet snaps.

The photo entries are being judged on their ‘cuteness’ and ‘all-round best image’.

The digital competition can be entered via the charity’s website or by email.

YoYo, who is currently looking for a home at the Wade Street RSPCA, strikes his best pose

Entries cost £2 and there are categories for cats, dogs and all other pets.

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said: “We love to start the year off with our annual photo competition.

"It’s a great way of showing how much our animal companions mean to us and we’ve had some fantastic entries so far including a pet cow, which brought a big smile to our faces.

"We’ll be looking for clean/non-blurry images, lovely backgrounds and happy pets, so pick up your phone and get snapping as you could win an RSPCA rosette and a £30 pets at home voucher.”

The competition closes on January 21 with winners announced on January 23.

All the funds raised from this competition will directly support the self-funded RSPCA Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.