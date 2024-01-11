Halifax RSPCA launches competition to find the area's cutest pet - here's how to enter
The photo entries are being judged on their ‘cuteness’ and ‘all-round best image’.
The digital competition can be entered via the charity’s website or by email.
Entries cost £2 and there are categories for cats, dogs and all other pets.
Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said: “We love to start the year off with our annual photo competition.
"It’s a great way of showing how much our animal companions mean to us and we’ve had some fantastic entries so far including a pet cow, which brought a big smile to our faces.
"We’ll be looking for clean/non-blurry images, lovely backgrounds and happy pets, so pick up your phone and get snapping as you could win an RSPCA rosette and a £30 pets at home voucher.”
The competition closes on January 21 with winners announced on January 23.
All the funds raised from this competition will directly support the self-funded RSPCA Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.
For details visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/pet-photo-competition-2024