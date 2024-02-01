Halifax RSPCA launches lonely hearts competition and Valentails appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch are hoping they’ve found the solution, as they call on the pet-loving community to spare a thought for the animals in their care this February.

Valentails is a special appeal that lets the community choose a mystery animal in the RSPCA’s care to be their Valentine this year, and in return, supporters will receive a special message of love on February 14 direct to their inbox.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat poses with Valentails in 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay Gibbons, Marketing and Commissions Officer, said: “Valentails is one of my favourite events of the year.

"We see so many upsetting cases of animals who have been let down by the people who were meant to care for them …and many have never even had a real home or family of their own.

“This appeal is the perfect way to share the love with these amazing cats, dogs and small furries and help them on their journey to find a safe and happy forever home!’’

Anyone wishing to support the appeal can visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/valentails-2024/ and select a ‘mystery door’ to reveal their Valentail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donors will receive a special message from their Valentail on February 14 to let them know how their donation has helped them on their journey to be adopted.

The RSPCA is also hosting a competition for schools and groups to design a ‘Lonely Hearts’ Advert for the animals in their Centre, with the winning design being featured on the Halifax Courier website.

Children can write a ‘Lonely Hearts’ advert for the fabulous furries looking for homes on the RSPCA website, with the advert aimed at potential adopters.

The most adorable ads will win a special rosette.

Student could also make a special Valentine's card for a chosen animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make the card choose an animal from the website adoption page and post the card(s) to the Wade Street Animal Centre in Halifax, or alternatively, the charity can collect them from the school before February 14 by emailing [email protected].