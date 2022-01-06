Halifax RSPCA on lookout for picture perfect pets

Ralfie the dog poses in an entry from 2021

The digital competition can be entered online via Facebook or by emailing the local RSPCA rehoming centre.

Entries cost £2 and will feature three animal categories for cats, dogs and other pets.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser said: “We’re starting the year with one of our favourite virtual events – our Picture Perfect Pet Photo Competition! It’s a really fun way of showing off how much our animal companions mean to us and who knows, you might even bag a Pets At Home gift voucher and a rosette in the post!

"The rules are simple, send us your cutest pet picture and all-around good photo - this means we’re looking for clear shots, nice backgrounds and adorable faces! Every entry will help to raise vital funds for the many cats, dogs and small animals who’re looking for forever homes here at the Centre, so get snapping and head to our website or Facebook to find out how to enter!”

The competition is open to every kind of pet, whether that’s a dog, cat, rabbit, reptile, horse or bird. Simply submit your photo by Tuesday, January 18 at midday and you could be in with the chance of winning 1st, 2nd or 3rd place in either of the 3 Pet Categories. Winners will be announced on January 20.