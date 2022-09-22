Halifax Rugby League Lioness recognised in Hall of Fame

Lisa McIntosh from Halifax will be joined by Brenda Dobek, from Allerton Bywater near Castleford, and Sally Milburn from Barrow in Cumbria. They are the first three women players ever to receive this accolade.

All three were trailblazers during their playing career, helping to lay the foundations which have led to the development of the Women’s Super League, and to the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history in England this autumn when men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions run concurrently.

Now they will be history-makers again, as they become the inaugural inductees into the Women’s Hall of Fame, to sit alongside the existing 28 members of the Men’s Hall of Fame.

Lisa McIntosh of The Great Britain Lionesses during the 2002 Test Series game against the Australian Jillaroos at Wentworth Oval in Sydney Australia, 14 July 2002

Lisa McIntosh, 55, who captained the GB Lionesses on their winning 1996 tour to Australia, was amazed when she heard the news.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” she said. “I’d pretty much put my rugby days behind me and now suddenly we’re back in the limelight. Obviously I’m delighted.

“We didn’t think we were pioneers at the time. We played the sport and we loved it and made the most of that time. I never thought I would be classed as a trailblazer and be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.”

Lisa’s last international was 2002 but she carried on playing at club level after that until she was nearly 40.

She is delighted that the announcement of the Women’s Rugby League Hall of Fame gives young players something to aim for.

“For youngsters coming through it’s something else to aspire to, along with Super League being televised on Sky and being able to play on a professional ground,” she said.

“At the end of it, even when you’ve stopped playing, there’s still that opportunity to be recognised.”

But her achievements came at a price. During her years with the Lionesses she snapped her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and had to have reconstructive surgery on her right knee. She had already snapped her left ACL when playing football at the age of 15 but never had that one repaired. Five years ago she had total knee replacement on her left knee and recently endured a double carpel tunnel operation.

Rugby Football League (RFL) Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said: “On behalf of the whole sport I would like to congratulate Brenda, Lisa and Sally on this great accolade, which is the highest honour the sport can bestow on an individual.

“Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League is enjoying significant growth and that is possible because of the pioneering efforts and immense talents of these three outstanding players.