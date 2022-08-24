Halifax rugby match to raise money for children’s charities

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match is being hosted by Heath RUFC, on Saturday, September 3 at The Clubhouse, Stainland Road, West Vale - it’s a 3pm kick off and everyone is welcome.

Admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children to watch the game, where the first half will be Rugby League and the second half Rugby Union.

The match, in memory of Ethan James Gledhill, is to raise money for two children’s charities, Tommys.org and Amelie’s Fund.

Jon and Ann Gledhill with family

Behind the fundraising mission, is Jon Gledhill and his wife Anne, who sadly lost their son Ethan only a few hours after being born, he would have been celebrating his 18th birthday in August, alongside his twin Abby. Their other daughter Amelie has Russell-Silver Syndrome and has experienced many operations in her young life.

Jon who is a big fan of rugby has organised the match to fundraise for both charities which have provided so much support over the years.

Past and present players will be joining the teams including stars of both Rugby Union and Rugby League. There will be a raffle, auction, BBQ and of course, a fully stocked bar.

Jon said: “Rugby is my passion, so what better way to fundraise than with a rugby match! We are so thrilled with the support and enthusiasm from everyone who is helping us with the event. We are looking for more donations for the raffle and auction prizes, so if anyone can help that would be amazing.

“It's going to be a brilliant afternoon for all, so please come down to The Clubhouse, at 3pm on Saturday, September 3 and support our charities and help make the day one to remember.”

A main sponsor for the event is the team at X-Press Legal Services which provides property searches to conveyancing solicitors. A combined effort from X-Press offices has raised £1,000 in support of the day’s events.