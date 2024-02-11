Halifax running club completes annual Food Bank Run to help those struggling with cost-of-living crisis
Setting off from their base at Spring Hall, they ran to Sainsbury's as part of their normal weekly training runs where they stopped off to donate food to the Halifax Community Fridge and then continued their run.
The Halifax Community Fridge is open daily, enabling residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.
Unlike food banks, the Halifax Community Fridge is not means-tested and is available to anyone. It is also discreetly situated and mostly unmanned, to avoid any stigma its users may otherwise feel.
The Food Bank Run is a nationwide campaign gaining pace and created off the back of a run started in 2018 by Fareham Running Club in Hampshire.
“February is a key time of the year where families are hardest hit,” said Alan Brady, from the running club. “Christmas has come and gone, a time where families feel the pressure to put food on the table and spend money on their children, plus there is a pause on some household bills.
“Then February arrives and suddenly the bills arrive at a time when cash is even harder to come by. This is why the month of February is such an important time of the year and why we’re focusing on supporting Food Bank Runs.
“Halifax Harriers Athletic Club felt that we had to do something, and decided to take part in this initiative.”