Halifax's first Digital Festival gets underway

The Halifax Digital Festival 2019 kicked off with workshops giving insight into the world of digital business, as well as masterclasses in coding delivered by organisations across Calderdale.

Businesses and organisations from Halifax’s thriving digital scene have come together to organise the town’s first digital festival, taking place at venues across the community until Saturday September 21.

The festival will see local businesses discussing design and digital innovation, while events will look at careers in tech, women in tech and digital know-how.

Halifax Digital Festival is supported by businesses and organisations across Calderdale, including the festival’s three headline sponsors Covéa Insurance, AND Digital and Lloyds Banking Group.

The event celebrates the heritage of Halifax and showcase local success stories within the technology industry.

Vicky Leslie-Kent, Head of Retail and Community Bank Transformation, at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “The industry growth of digital technology in the North is both necessary and exciting to tap into a wider future talent pool that Halifax can offer.”

Chair of the organising committee, Nick Rawlings, Head of Digital Transformation, at Covéa Insurance, based at Dean Clough, Halifax, added: “We wanted to create an event that is memorable and insightful, ensuring that whether it’s a school pupil or a technology professional attending, there will be something for everyone.”

A full list of upcoming events can be found at www.halifaxdigitalfestival.co.uk.