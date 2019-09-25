Halifax’s first Digital Festival hailed a big success

Organisations from Halifax’s thriving digital scene came together for the town’s first ever Digital Festival.

Over 850 people attended the 40-plus events that took place over four days with some of the biggest names in digital and technology getting involved.

Businesses across Calderdale supported the Festival, with Covea Insurance, AND Digital and Lloyds Banking Group sponsoring the event, and additional assistance from Calderdale Council, Calderdale College and the Halifax Courier,

amongst many others.

The Festival aimed to raise awareness about the exciting digital movement in Halifax, showcasing the expertise of organisations in the area and celebrating digital opportunities in the town through a programme of self-hosted events.

Over 150 people attended the launch event on Wednesday, September 18 which featured inspirational guest speakers Ian Massingham, Director at Amazon Web Services and Jonathan Sands, OBE, Director at Elmwood Brand Design Consultancy.

Other events in the line-up included workshops, careers events, panel discussions, networking sessions, digital know how’s and code clubs to introduce primary school children to coding.

Festival founder Nick Rawlings, from Covea Insurance, says “We’re incredibly proud to have succeeded in launching the first ever Halifax Digital Festival, and we know it will be the first of many.

“The festival really delivered on its ambition of creating something for everyone with most events being sold out.

“We wondered whether hosting more than 40 events was too ambitious, but following the success of this year’s festival, we are aiming to double this amount next time around.”

Planning for 2020 will be underway very soon. If you would like to get involved or want any information, email halifaxdigitalfestival@coveainsurance.co.uk.

