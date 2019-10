Calderdale has a long history of super natural activity and police records reveal this to be the case.

Delving back into our archives we have found what calls police have received over the years including reports on ghosts, UFOs and how a Russian witch had taken over the soul of a Halifax woman. Here are some the reports West Yorkshire Police have reveived over the years

1. August 2006 Halifax caller refers to witchcraft

2. December 2006: Halifax caller reported hearing footsteps in house and seeing ghosts ' which enter the house through reflections in the bedroom cabinet.

3. November 2006 Todmorden caller claims to be a witch

4. September 2006 Halifax caller believes a ghost is responsible for the theft of a handbag

