Halifax’s Trinity Academy is set to open a new free school in Barnsley in 2021.

Trinity Academy Barnsley will be established by the Holmfield-based school and supported by the Church of England Diocese of Leeds.

It will be an inclusive, non-selective 11-16 Church of England secondary school, with 900 11-16 places.

The academy will welcome pupils of all abilities, all faiths and no faith and from all backgrounds.

The new school will specialise in maths and sciences.