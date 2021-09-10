Halifax Sailing Club pay tribute to member who died during race at Halifax reservoir

Kevin Holmes

Long-standing and much-loved club member Kevin Holmes died on Sunday while racing his Streaker dinghy at the club, which is based at the reservoir on Cold Edge Road, near Ovenden Moor.

Police said they were called at 3.27pm to a report of a man having what was believed to be a medical episode at the reservoir.

Emergency services attended but he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Halifax Sailing Club held a memorial race for Mr Holmes, believed to be in his 60s, on Wednesday.

It posted on its website: "Wednesday night saw the running of a memorial race for one of the club’s long standing, stalwart and much-loved members who sadly died whilst racing his Streaker dinghy at the club on Sunday, September 5.

"A beautiful evening saw a minute’s silence in memory of Kevin before several dinghies completed one race, with many more members ashore.

"After the race, all stood outside and swapped stories of Kevin over a drink or two.

"Kevin will be much-missed by all members, not least for being such a jovial and friendly character.

"He loved racing sailboats and passing his knowledge on to others.

"All our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."