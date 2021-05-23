Halifax Sailing Club to upgrade clubhouse thank to new money grant
Halifax Sailing Club has received funding towards the redevelopment of its clubhouse at Warley Moor Reservoir
The grant has allowed the club to replace a number of windows as part of a larger project to improve and moderise the clubhouse and changing facilities.
Funding for the windows was provided by the Community Foundation For Calderdale based in Halifax.
The club made an application to the Ovenden Windfarm Fund and was awarded a grant of £2000.
The Community Foundation for Calderdale supports charities and voluntary groups across Calderdale, working alongside these groups to address inequalities and create opportunities for those who need them the most.
Halifax Sailing Club was formed in 1959 and is a Community Amateur Sports Club.
The aim of the club is to encourage and promote dinghy sailing, windsurfing and canoeing / kayaking in the local community.
HxSC is owned and run by its members and is run on a completely voluntary basis. It believes that everyone, regardless of age or physical status, should be able to learn to sail in a safe and friendly environment.