Halifax sandwich shop calls on other businesses to join them in going plastic-free

A Halifax sandwich shop is the latest in Calderdale to go plastic-free.

Toppers Deli on Commercial Street has swapped all of its non-recyclable packaging, cups and cutlery for environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Owner Katrina Phipps is urging other firms to do the same. “If we can make the switch, so can other businesses,” she said.

Meanwhile, Holywell Green couple Ross and Natalie Denby are planning to open a plastic-free shop and cafe in Halifax.

