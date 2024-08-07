A seven-year-old boy from Halifax will lead out Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United face their rivals Manchester City in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season at 3pm.

And they will be lead out by Lucas Helliwell, a pupil at Withinfields Primary School in Southowram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas, who is a Man United season ticket holder with his dad Ben, plays football and rugby for Beacon Rangers under 7s and Siddal RLFC respectively.

Lucas with his dad Ben

It won't be the first time a member of the family has been on the pitch at Wembley though, with Lucas' granddad Ian celebrating on the famous turf when FC Halifax Town won the FA Trophy in 2016 when he was the club's kitman.