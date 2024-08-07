Halifax schoolboy Lucas, 7, to lead out Manchester United in Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley
A seven-year-old boy from Halifax will lead out Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield.
United face their rivals Manchester City in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season at 3pm.
And they will be lead out by Lucas Helliwell, a pupil at Withinfields Primary School in Southowram.
Lucas, who is a Man United season ticket holder with his dad Ben, plays football and rugby for Beacon Rangers under 7s and Siddal RLFC respectively.
