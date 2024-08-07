Halifax schoolboy Lucas, 7, to lead out Manchester United in Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:48 BST

A seven-year-old boy from Halifax will lead out Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield.

United face their rivals Manchester City in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season at 3pm.

And they will be lead out by Lucas Helliwell, a pupil at Withinfields Primary School in Southowram.

Lucas, who is a Man United season ticket holder with his dad Ben, plays football and rugby for Beacon Rangers under 7s and Siddal RLFC respectively.

Lucas with his dad BenLucas with his dad Ben
It won't be the first time a member of the family has been on the pitch at Wembley though, with Lucas' granddad Ian celebrating on the famous turf when FC Halifax Town won the FA Trophy in 2016 when he was the club's kitman.

