Halifax schoolboy Lucas has once-in-a-lifetime experience as Manchester United mascot for Community Shield at Wembley

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Halifax schoolboy Lucas Helliwell had a onec-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday when he helped lead out Manchester United at Wembley in the Community Shield.

Lucas, seven, is a season ticket holder at Old Trafford along with his dad Ben, and attends Withinfields Primary School in Southowram.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was one of the mascots for the game, which saw Manchester City win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Lucas’ granddad Ian said: “He was absolutely delighted meeting all his football heroes.

Lucas walking out with goalkeeper Andre OnanaLucas walking out with goalkeeper Andre Onana
Lucas walking out with goalkeeper Andre Onana

"He even had a chat with Bruno Fernandes, the captain, Andre Onana, who he walked out with, and Casimero and Mainoo.

"When Erling Haaland walked past him, Lucas he said to him ‘you’re massive’ and he stopped and smiled!”

Related topics:HalifaxManchester UnitedBruno FernandesWembleyErling Haaland
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice