Halifax schoolboy Lucas has once-in-a-lifetime experience as Manchester United mascot for Community Shield at Wembley
Halifax schoolboy Lucas Helliwell had a onec-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday when he helped lead out Manchester United at Wembley in the Community Shield.
Lucas, seven, is a season ticket holder at Old Trafford along with his dad Ben, and attends Withinfields Primary School in Southowram.
He was one of the mascots for the game, which saw Manchester City win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Lucas’ granddad Ian said: “He was absolutely delighted meeting all his football heroes.
"He even had a chat with Bruno Fernandes, the captain, Andre Onana, who he walked out with, and Casimero and Mainoo.
"When Erling Haaland walked past him, Lucas he said to him ‘you’re massive’ and he stopped and smiled!”