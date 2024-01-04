The 35th All Saints Halifax Scout Group is fundraising to send 13 participants to Croatia to take part in their 2024 Explorer Belt Expedition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young people, aged 16 to 18, taking on the challenge will need to undertake a 10-day expedition as part as a team outside the UK with a minimum travelling time of 50 hours over the 10 days, by foot, cycle, horse, canoe, boat or dinghy.

Skills they will build on during this trip will include navigation skill, expedition cooking, camping, language, fitness, travel proficiency, first aid, and team building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams will also be responsible for producing and following a budget before and during the trip, keeping a log book of their travels, and completing at least ten minor projects and one major project along the way.

Members of the scout group

The next fundraising event is a silent disco on March 8 at Siddal Ex-Servicemen's Club, where there will be music, dancing, and a DJ-off between two of the All Saints Leaders, battling to win the crowd over with 80s or 90s music over two channels of music.

To book a ticket, email [email protected].

The link to the event is https://fb.me/e/70j1u6u0t, or a post can be found on Facebook if you search for the 35th Halifax Scout Group Public Page on www.facebook.com/35thallsaintshalifax and look at recent posts.

Tickets are £5 a headset, or you can just come along and give a voluntary contribution on the door to attend the event without a headset.

Members of the scout group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants must be 13+ to use headsets and all under 18s should be supervised by an appropriate adult.

Natalie, from the group, said: “Our young people mean the world to us, and we are determined to raise the £26,000 needed to ensure this trip goes ahead successfully.

"We extend out heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped so far, and anyone who supports us in the future."