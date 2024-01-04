Halifax Scout Group fundraising for special trip to Croatia later this year
The young people, aged 16 to 18, taking on the challenge will need to undertake a 10-day expedition as part as a team outside the UK with a minimum travelling time of 50 hours over the 10 days, by foot, cycle, horse, canoe, boat or dinghy.
Skills they will build on during this trip will include navigation skill, expedition cooking, camping, language, fitness, travel proficiency, first aid, and team building.
The teams will also be responsible for producing and following a budget before and during the trip, keeping a log book of their travels, and completing at least ten minor projects and one major project along the way.
The next fundraising event is a silent disco on March 8 at Siddal Ex-Servicemen's Club, where there will be music, dancing, and a DJ-off between two of the All Saints Leaders, battling to win the crowd over with 80s or 90s music over two channels of music.
To book a ticket, email [email protected].
The link to the event is https://fb.me/e/70j1u6u0t, or a post can be found on Facebook if you search for the 35th Halifax Scout Group Public Page on www.facebook.com/35thallsaintshalifax and look at recent posts.
Tickets are £5 a headset, or you can just come along and give a voluntary contribution on the door to attend the event without a headset.
Participants must be 13+ to use headsets and all under 18s should be supervised by an appropriate adult.
Natalie, from the group, said: “Our young people mean the world to us, and we are determined to raise the £26,000 needed to ensure this trip goes ahead successfully.
"We extend out heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped so far, and anyone who supports us in the future."
The group are also running the Lord Mayor's charity market stall the last Saturday of every month in Halifax town centre, and anyone is welcome to pop along and talk to them about any aspects of scouting, or if you would like to volunteer with them.