Halifax scouts set for trip to South Korea for World Scout Jamboree

Jack Clarke Robinson (13), Andrew Naylor (15), James Norton (13), Harry Forster (16) and Leah Yellow (16)

Andrew Naylor, of 35th All Saints scout group, and Jack Robinson, of 26th Bradshaw Scout group, were selected and invested into unit 44 of the UK contingent.

Harry Forster, Leah Yellow and James Norton, all of 35th All Saints scout group, were selected and invested into the UK contingent's unit 45.

The World Scout Jamboree happens every four years, with scouts from 216 countries being invited by the World Scout Association.

For the 25th World Scout Jamboree, over 40,000 14 to 17 year olds will meet in Saemangeum for 12 days of unique activities and visits.

A part of the experience of the Jamboree is fundraising the cost of the trip. This cost includes the tickets to get to the Jamboree, plus multiple camps before the event to get to know others in their unit.

Members of the UK contingent have to fundraise £3,800 each for the Jamboree in South Korea.

The UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: "Congratulations to all those who have been selected to go on this amazing adventure!

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

"Young people will experience different cultures, languages and cuisine while learning new skills.

"After two very difficult years, it is so important that these young people have this opportunity.